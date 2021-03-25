Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Cricket News >Infographic of the Day: Which IPL team has the most players in Team India?

Infographic of the Day: Which IPL team has the most players in Team India?

Of the 8 teams that play in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians sent as many as six players—the most by any team
1 min read . 06:23 PM IST howindialives.com

Of the 25 Indian cricketers selected for England T20/ODI, one-fourth came from Mumbai Indians alone

There was a time, in MS Dhoni’s best days, when the Chennai Super Kings looked like the Indian men’s cricket team plus some foreign superstars. Increasingly, Mumbai is looking like the new Chennai, dominating with its presence in the national side in the shorter formats of the game.

There was a time, in MS Dhoni’s best days, when the Chennai Super Kings looked like the Indian men’s cricket team plus some foreign superstars. Increasingly, Mumbai is looking like the new Chennai, dominating with its presence in the national side in the shorter formats of the game.

In the T20 and ODI series against England, as many as 25 Indians have been selected to play. Of the 8 teams that play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians sent as many as six players—the most by any team. Before the England series, that number was two. It has since increased to six, with Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar getting a toe in.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In the T20 and ODI series against England, as many as 25 Indians have been selected to play. Of the 8 teams that play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians sent as many as six players—the most by any team. Before the England series, that number was two. It has since increased to six, with Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar getting a toe in.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Mumbai is one ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As for Chennai, it’s in the middle, having seen better days. IPL laggards Punjab and Rajasthan bring the rear here as well.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.