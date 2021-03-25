Infographic of the Day: Which IPL team has the most players in Team India?1 min read . 06:23 PM IST
Of the 25 Indian cricketers selected for England T20/ODI, one-fourth came from Mumbai Indians alone
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Of the 25 Indian cricketers selected for England T20/ODI, one-fourth came from Mumbai Indians alone
There was a time, in MS Dhoni’s best days, when the Chennai Super Kings looked like the Indian men’s cricket team plus some foreign superstars. Increasingly, Mumbai is looking like the new Chennai, dominating with its presence in the national side in the shorter formats of the game.
There was a time, in MS Dhoni’s best days, when the Chennai Super Kings looked like the Indian men’s cricket team plus some foreign superstars. Increasingly, Mumbai is looking like the new Chennai, dominating with its presence in the national side in the shorter formats of the game.
In the T20 and ODI series against England, as many as 25 Indians have been selected to play. Of the 8 teams that play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians sent as many as six players—the most by any team. Before the England series, that number was two. It has since increased to six, with Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar getting a toe in.
In the T20 and ODI series against England, as many as 25 Indians have been selected to play. Of the 8 teams that play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians sent as many as six players—the most by any team. Before the England series, that number was two. It has since increased to six, with Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar getting a toe in.
Mumbai is one ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As for Chennai, it’s in the middle, having seen better days. IPL laggards Punjab and Rajasthan bring the rear here as well.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.