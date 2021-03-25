Infographic of the Day: Which IPL team has the most players in Team India?

In the T20 and ODI series against England, as many as 25 Indians have been selected to play. Of the 8 teams that play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians sent as many as six players—the most by any team. Before the England series, that number was two. It has since increased to six, with Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar getting a toe in.

