Injured cricket India captain Rohit Sharma ruled out of second test against Bangladesh
- Fast bowler Navdeep Saini, too, has been ruled out of the second test against Bangladesh, India's cricket board said
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Tuesday that cricket captain Rohit Sharma will miss the second test against Bangladesh following his injury. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini, too, has been ruled out of the second test against Bangladesh, India's cricket board said.
Rohit Sharma missed India’s 188-run victory in the first test against Bangladesh after sustaining a blow to his thumb during the preceding ODI series.
In a statement, the BCCI said, “The medical team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final test against Bangladesh."
India’s cricket board said Navdeep Saini, too, has been ruled out of the second test as he suffers from an abdominal muscle strain. "Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second test owing to an abdominal muscle strain," the BCCI said.
KL Rahul, who captained India in the first test, will continue as stand-in skipper.
The second test begins on Thursday in Mirpur.
India’s squad for the second test against Bangladesh include KL Rahul (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.
(With agency inputs)
