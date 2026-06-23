Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of Ireland T20Is, doubtful for England tour too: Report

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy today has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland due to a quadriceps injury.

Nitish had sustained the quadriceps injury during the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan.

He was expected to play against Ireland in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who has also suffered a quadriceps niggle and cannot bowl 10 overs in ODIs at the moment.

Advertisement

Pandya sustained the injury during the IPL 2026 campaign, in which the Mumbai Indians (MI) finished ninth. He eventually missed the ODI series against Afghanistan.

What medical bulletin says about Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury Reddy played the first and third ODIs against Afghanistan. He registered figures of 2/31 from four overs in the first ODI while enduring wicketless figures of 0/42 from six overs in the third ODI.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the Ireland series. The MRI has revealed swelling with fibre disruption in the left quadriceps. He has been asked to report at COE for further assessment," the medical bulletin said, according to PTI.

The news agency also reported that the 23-year-old is likely to miss the England leg of the tour as well. India are scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs against England in England from 1 July.

Advertisement

Also Read | Virat Kohli to come out of Test retirement? Veteran India batter opens up

The two T20Is against Ireland will be played in Belfast on 26 and 28 June. The BCCI selectors haven't named a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy yet. According to ESPNCricinfo, should the selectors opt to replace the Andhra all-rounder, Suryansh Shedge could be brought in as a like-for-like replacement.

Shedge impressed in one of the tri-series games against Sri Lanka A while playing for India A recently, scoring 72 runs from 66 balls. He finished the tournament with 147 runs from five matches at an average of 36.75. However, his performance with the ball was pretty underwhelming, taking just two wickets from five matches.

India squad for Ireland T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna

Advertisement

India squad for England ODIs: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar