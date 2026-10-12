'Injuries are part of the game': Yusuf Pathan speaks on Indias injury concerns, says 'BCCI taking good care of players' 

By Utkarsh Rathour

Dubai [UAE], October 12 (ANI): Amid a spate of injuries affecting the Indian cricket team in recent times, former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan said that injuries are an inevitable part of the game, especially with a packed cricket schedule.

Speaking on the sidelines of the third season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), where he represents India Champions, Pathan added that the team management and the BCCI are ensuring that players receive the necessary care and support to recover from their injuries.

The Indian men’s cricket team is facing a growing injury crisis, with several key players sidelined or facing fitness concerns ahead of major upcoming tournaments and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant, pacer Harshit Rana and spinner Varun Chakravarthy are among the players who have recently suffered injuries, raising concerns over the team’s player availability and preparations for the challenges ahead.

"There is a lot of cricket being played these days, and injuries are sometimes an unavoidable part of the game. However, the team management and the BCCI are taking good care of the players and have put excellent support systems in place. I’m sure these injuries are purely accidental and happen in the course of playing the game. The players will recover, and I’m confident that the Indian team and the BCCI will continue to provide them with the best possible care and support," Pathan told ANI.

Speaking about the WCL season 3, Pathan said that playing in the tournament has been a fantastic experience, allowing former players to reunite, relive cherished memories and entertain fans with good cricket.

“The experience of playing in the WCL has been fantastic. This is our third season, and we continue to enjoy it immensely. Whenever we reunite, it brings back so many wonderful memories. At the same time, we know that the fans come to watch us play good cricket and entertain them, and that’s something we always strive to do," he added.

India Champions began their WCL 2026 campaign with a convincing 46-run victory over Australia Champions on October 3. However, they suffered a 21-run defeat against England Champions, followed by a four-wicket loss to South Africa Champions on October 10 and a narrow three-run defeat against Bangladesh Champions on October 11.