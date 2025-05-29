Injury concerns for Deepak Chahar & Tilak Varma? Mumbai Indians stars caught in discomfort before IPL 2025 Eliminator

In a significant development, Mumbai Indians players Deepak Chahar and Tilak Varma were caught in discomfort ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 eliminator against Gujarat Titans. Having finished fourth in the league stage, Mumbai Indians will play third-placed Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday at Mullanpur.

In a video that is going viral on social media, both Chahar and Varma were seen entering at an airport. While Varma was caught limping and had a knee-cap, Chahar too had a heavy taping around his thigh.