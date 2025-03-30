Injury concerns for MS Dhoni in IPL 2025? Cheteshwar Pujara’s remarks before RR vs CSK clash sparks speculations

Ever since Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home a couple of days before, MS Dhoni's batting position for the five-time champions has been the most debated topic than the defeat. Unlike his usual, No.7 slot, MS Dhoni came to bat at no.9 against RCB, a clear indication on him focussing on the balls remaining to decide when he should come out to bat.

While the answer to MS Dhoni new batting position is yet to be found, his former CSK teammate Cheteshwar Pujara ignited the debate with an injury remark. "I definitely feel that he should be batting up the order.

“But I also feel there might be some injury concerns, might be having some niggles and he is just trying to save himself for the rest of IPL,” Cheteshwar Pujara told in a video shared by Star Sports.

Not only Cheteshwar Pujara, but the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Sanjay Manjrekar also voiced their opinions on MS Dhoni's batting position. Sanjay Manjrekar felt that the former CSK skipper is in no mood to bat up the order and even if he does so, it won't be that easy.

"I don't think. If he bats at No.5 or 6, it won't be easy. You have to play longer, you have to run hard, its a mix of everything. Less the better is the philosophy," said the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Meanwhile, another of his former CSK teammate Ambati Rayudu opined that Dhoni should bat a bit higher if he wants to have an impact in IPL 2025. “He has been batting well. I feel he should come maybe at No.5 of 6, where he has been really good. If he looking to have an impact in the IPL, then he should come much up the order,” said Rayudu.

How MS Dhoni fared against RCB? Coming after the dismissal of Ravichandran Ashwin, MS Dhoni played just 16 balls and remained 30 not out, including three fours and two sixes. But it was too late for CSK as they eventually lost the game by 50 runs.