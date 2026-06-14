Injury scare at Pakistan camp before IND-W vs PAK-W clash at Women's T20 World Cup 2026 after Fatima Sana takes hit

Pakistan faced an injury scare ahead of their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against India after captain Fatima Sana took a blow at the nets. The incident took place on the eve of the game, when Ayesha Zafar's shot went directly to hit Sana's right knee on Saturday on her follow-through.

Immediately after being hit, Sana collapsed on the ground, wincing in pain. She was attended by the team physios soon and was carried out of the nets, with the help of her teammates. The 25-year-old watched most of the training from the sidelines while icing her right knee. The Pakistan skipper didn't take any part in the training further.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Sana was able to walk freely after almost 45 minutes, without any visible support and made her way to the main ground.

Will Fatima Sana be able to play against India? Despite the injury, Sana tried to play down the incident during the pre-match press conference, describing it as a normal hit. “It was just a normal hit of the ball. Ayesha baaji played the shot and hit me on the knee. I think it's good now. Hopefully (I'll be good tomorrow),” she said, when asked about her availability against arch-rivals India.

Besides being the leading pacer in the side, Sana is also a handy batter in the mix-up. Since the last Women's T20 World Cup, Sana has scored runs at a strike rate of 183.06, including a 15-ball fifty against Zimbabwe women earlier this year in May at home in Karachi.

It was also the fastest half-century in women's T20Is, as Sana surpassed the likes of Sophie Devine, Phoebe Litchfield and Richa Ghosh, who jointly held the record in 18 deliveries, previously. That's not all, during Pakistan women's tour of South Africa earlier in 2026, Sana scored a 41-ball 90 against the Proteas in Potchefstroom in the first of three-match series.

In the same series, Sana played a huge role in Pakistan women's win over South Africa with an all-round show of 30-ball 47 and 2-12. Sana will be leading Pakistan for the second time in a Women's T20 World Cup.

Pakistan at Women's T20 World Cup Though Pakistan has been a part of all previous Women's T20 World Cups, they are yet to win the title. The competition is even stiffer this time as the ICC event has expanded to 12 teams. After the game against India, Pakistan will then take on South Africa (June 17), Bangladesh (June 20), Australia (June 23) and Netherlands (June 27).

Pakistan's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

Opponent Date Time (IST) Venue India June 14 7:00 PM Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham South Africa June 17 11:00 PM Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham Bangladesh June 20 7:00 PM Utilita Bowl, Southampton Australia June 23 11:00 PM Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds Netherlands June 27 3:00 PM Gloucestershire Cricket Ground, Bristol