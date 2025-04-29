Injury scare for Axar Patel? Delhi Capitals skipper walks off the field midway before chase during DC vs KKR clash

Axar Patel left the field midway after the Delhi Capitals injured his finger on the left hand against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 18th over bowled by spinner Vipraj Nigam.

Standing at mid-wicket region, Axar made a diving stop a powerful hit from KKR's Rovman Powell. In the process, the left-arm spinner injured one of his fingers on his left hand and sat on the ground grimacing in pain. The physio immediately checked Axar before the duo left the field.

Although the extent of Axar's injury is yet to be known, but it could turn out to be a big blow for Delhi Capitals middle order during the chase. The left-hander has played a crucial role in Delhi Capitals middle order in IPL 2025 with useful contributions so far, with three thirty-plus scores. Latest visuals Axar is sitting with his left hand taped up.

What happens if Axar Patel's injury is serious? In case, his injury is serious, Axar can position himself down the order, hoping his teammates do the job. If at all he is unable to bat, Delhi Capitals have an option of replacing Axar with a batter as an impact substitute depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, a collective batting effort helped Kolkata Knight Riders post 204/9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Invited to bat, KKR went hammer and tongs from the beginning but Delhi Capitals were able to slow their momentum by taking wickets at regular intervals.