Injury scare for KL Rahul at WACA; Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill look good in match simulation vs India A

The Indian team is playing a two-day intra-squad practice match against India A ahead of their Test series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Nov 2024, 06:51 PM IST
Virat Kohli looks on during the intra-squad practice match against India A at the WACA in Perth.
Virat Kohli looks on during the intra-squad practice match against India A at the WACA in Perth.(AFP)

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill looked in good touch at the WACA in Perth during the match simulation against India A on Friday ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). However, KL Rahul survived an injury scare when he was struck on the elbow by a rising delivery off Prasidh Krishna. He was immediately taken off the field as a precautionary measure. 

Having reached Perth earlier in the week, the Indian players had two full days of training before the match simulation. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul opened for India. While Rahul went off after being hit, Jaiswal was undone by a moving delivery for just 15 as the left-hander edged at the slips. 

Kohli, who has struggled to get going against Bangladesh and New Zealand, also managed just 15 before Mukesh Kumar dismissed the former India captain in the first innings. Interestingly, Kohli straightaway headed to the nets at the WACA and faced throwdowns for half and hour. 

During his stay at the crease, Kohli played a couple of dreamy cover drives with a sperb timing and placement. In fact, his poke off Mukesh Kumar at the second slip caught everyone's attention. \

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 06:51 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsInjury scare for KL Rahul at WACA; Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill look good in match simulation vs India A

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.