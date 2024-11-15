Injury scare for KL Rahul at WACA; Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill look good in match simulation vs India A

The Indian team is playing a two-day intra-squad practice match against India A ahead of their Test series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 Nov 2024, 06:51 PM IST
Virat Kohli looks on during the intra-squad practice match against India A at the WACA in Perth.(AFP)

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill looked in good touch at the WACA in Perth during the match simulation against India A on Friday ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). However, KL Rahul survived an injury scare when he was struck on the elbow by a rising delivery off Prasidh Krishna. He was immediately taken off the field as a precautionary measure. 

Having reached Perth earlier in the week, the Indian players had two full days of training before the match simulation. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul opened for India. While Rahul went off after being hit, Jaiswal was undone by a moving delivery for just 15 as the left-hander edged at the slips. 

Kohli, who has struggled to get going against Bangladesh and New Zealand, also managed just 15 before Mukesh Kumar dismissed the former India captain in the first innings. Interestingly, Kohli straightaway headed to the nets at the WACA and faced throwdowns for half and hour. 

During his stay at the crease, Kohli played a couple of dreamy cover drives with a sperb timing and placement. In fact, his poke off Mukesh Kumar at the second slip caught everyone's attention. \

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 06:51 PM IST
