Injury scare for KL Rahul at WACA; Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill look good in match simulation vs India A

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill looked in good touch at the WACA in Perth during the match simulation against India A on Friday ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). However, KL Rahul survived an injury scare when he was struck on the elbow by a rising delivery off Prasidh Krishna. He was immediately taken off the field as a precautionary measure.

Having reached Perth earlier in the week, the Indian players had two full days of training before the match simulation. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul opened for India. While Rahul went off after being hit, Jaiswal was undone by a moving delivery for just 15 as the left-hander edged at the slips.

Kohli, who has struggled to get going against Bangladesh and New Zealand, also managed just 15 before Mukesh Kumar dismissed the former India captain in the first innings. Interestingly, Kohli straightaway headed to the nets at the WACA and faced throwdowns for half and hour.