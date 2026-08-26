Injury scare for Mohammed Siraj? India fast bowler walks off the field on Day 4 of IND vs SL 2nd Test in Colombo

In a major blow to the Indian pace attack Mohammed Siraj had walked off the field after a suspected rib-cage injury on Day 4 of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The incident took place on the fifth ball of the 11th over during Sri Lanka's second innings after India enforced a follow-on on the home team.
Manav Suthar held the length back and tossed it up across for Pasindu Sooriyabandara. The right-hander went for a slog sweep but the ball got a top-edge. Siraj, who was stationed at deep mid-wicket, ran in and went full stretch on the dive. Although he got his hands on the ball, but Siraj couldn't hold on and landed heavily on his side.
The Indian pacer appeared in immense pain on the ground and held his rib-cage area. The medical team immediately ran in and took Siraj off the field and was seen receiving more treatment in the dugout. The BCCI is yet give an update on Siraj's injury. Earlier, he got the wicket of Lahiru Udara.
Sri Lanka reached 83/2 in their second innings at lunch after being forced to follow on by India on the fourth day of the second Test. Sri Lanka were all out for 290 in their first innings in reply to India's mammoth 503/9 declared. Sri Lanka need another 130 runs to avoid an innings defeat.
In the morning, off-spinner Saransh Jain (2/69) wrapped up the tail but not before young Sonal Dinusha (103) scored his second hundred in as many Tests. He was the last man dismissed. Starting on an overnight score of 85, Dinusha smashed a six and four on the first over of the day off Saransh Jain to enter into the nineties.
After missing out on saving follow-on, Sri Lanka lost openers Lahiru Udara (3) and Kamil Mishara (32) in their second innings with Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja picking a wicket each. Pasindu Sooriyabandara (35 batting) and Kamindu Mendis (10 batting) were at the crease at the break.