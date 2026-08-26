Injury scare for Mohammed Siraj? India fast bowler walks off the field on Day 4 of IND vs SL 2nd Test in Colombo

In a major blow to the Indian pace attack Mohammed Siraj had walked off the field after a suspected rib-cage injury on Day 4 of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The incident took place on the fifth ball of the 11th over during Sri Lanka's second innings after India enforced a follow-on on the home team.

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Manav Suthar held the length back and tossed it up across for Pasindu Sooriyabandara. The right-hander went for a slog sweep but the ball got a top-edge. Siraj, who was stationed at deep mid-wicket, ran in and went full stretch on the dive. Although he got his hands on the ball, but Siraj couldn't hold on and landed heavily on his side.

The Indian pacer appeared in immense pain on the ground and held his rib-cage area. The medical team immediately ran in and took Siraj off the field and was seen receiving more treatment in the dugout. The BCCI is yet give an update on Siraj's injury. Earlier, he got the wicket of Lahiru Udara.

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Sri Lanka reach 83/2 at lunch on Day 4 Sri Lanka reached 83/2 in their second innings at lunch after being forced to follow on by India on the fourth day of the second Test. Sri Lanka were all out for 290 in their first innings in reply to India's mammoth 503/9 declared. Sri Lanka need another 130 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

In the morning, off-spinner Saransh Jain (2/69) wrapped up the tail but not before young Sonal Dinusha (103) scored his second hundred in as many Tests. He was the last man dismissed. Starting on an overnight score of 85, Dinusha smashed a six and four on the first over of the day off Saransh Jain to enter into the nineties.

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After missing out on saving follow-on, Sri Lanka lost openers Lahiru Udara (3) and Kamil Mishara (32) in their second innings with Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja picking a wicket each. Pasindu Sooriyabandara (35 batting) and Kamindu Mendis (10 batting) were at the crease at the break.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in