Injury scare for MS Dhoni? CSK skipper caught limping after IPL 2025 heroics against LSG - Watch viral video

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to only their second win in the Indian Premier League this year as a quick unbeaten cameo, 26 of 11, helped the team over the line on Sunday. Their win against the Lucknow Super Gaints, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, was not enough to push them up the IPL standings as they continue to sit rock bottom.

However, that would be the last of the problems for the already struggling franchise.

After struggling with all facets of the game - batting, bowling, and fielding - CSK were dealt a blow after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with an elbow injury.

Now it seems their replacement captain could be struggling with a fitness issue of his own.

Dhoni seen limping A video has gone viral of Dhoni limping in the hotel lobby post his heroics against the high-flying LSG. This could be a cause of concern as the supposed knee issue is not a one off.

In the first innings, Dhoni was visibly off balance on many occasions while keeping wickets and he also struggled while taking a single in the second innings.

He was also seen limping down the stairs of the dressing room at the Ekana cricket stadium for his post-match presentation obligations.

The limping continued when Dhoni walked up to collect his Man of the Match award for his crucial innings with the bat, which saw CSK cross the finish line with ease.

Historical issue? Over the past few years, Dhoni has developed a problem with his knee, especially his left one. This problem could be due to the wear and tear his knees have experienced over the years thanks to his demanding role as wicketkeeper.

But, unsurprisingly, no confirmation from either the skipper himself or the CSK management has come to light regarding any potential injury.

Even the team’s bowling coach, Eric Simons, did not disclose any nagging issue while speaking with the press following the LSG victory in Lucknow.

Losing Dhoni could be devastating for the franchise as the team has finally risen from their rut of losing five games on the trot, with the 43-year-old playing a crucial role in the revival.