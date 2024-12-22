India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left knee during Team India's net session in Melbourne ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia, according to a report in the Times of India. Rohit was reportedly facing bowling specialist Daya on the second day of training when he was injured.

The 37-year-old batsman continued to bat despite the injury for a while before receiving the necessary attention from the team physio. Rohit reportedly took off his gear and appeared to be in considerable pain as the physio applied an ice pack to his left leg.

The report notes that the injury did not look too serious and the team physio is taking precautions to ensure that any swelling on Rohit's leg goes down. With just four days to go until the fourth Test between India and Australia, Indian fans will be hoping that the 37-year-old can regain his fitness ahead of the crucial clash.

Notably, the Indian captain missed the first Test in Perth to spend time with his newborn child. In his absence, pacer Jasprit Bumrah stepped up to lead the side to a commanding 295-run victory.

India's World Test Championship qualification on the line: While the Border Gavaskar Trophy has already become one of the most competitive bilateral tournaments in the world, this iteration of the BGT is even more special given that India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final depend on winning the ongoing series by at least 3-1.