Insane hitting! Bevon Jacobs rewrites New Zealand List A record books with 21 sixes, falls just short of a world record

Bevon Jacobs fell two sixes shy of a world record after the New Zealand batter produced a stunning batting display in the domestic Ford Trophy. Having played in the T20I series against India a few days ago, Jacobs smashed an unbeaten 202 off just 137 deliveries for Auckland, studded with a whopping 21 sixes, against Otago.

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His 21 sixes is most by a New Zealand batter in a List A innings, just a couple of sixes short of the world record of 23 maximums, hits by Australian Da’Arcy Short. before his double hundred, Jacobs had scored a 58 and 7 in his previous two innings in the Ford Trophy.

Riding on Jacobs' knock, Auckland posted 334/8 at the Kennards Hire Community Oval. However, Jacobs' knock went in vain as Otago chased down the target with five balls to spare in the 50-over contest.

Bevon Jacobs show in Auckland Coming to bat at no.4 after losing captain Sean Solia and Dale Phillips, Jacobs held the innings single handedly. He steadied the innings with a 100-run stand with Lachlan Stackpole for the fourth wicket, before another 94-run stand with Ryan Harrison for the fifth wicket took Auckland to a comfortable position after opting to bat first.

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While his teammates were holding at one end, Jacobs clobbered the opposition bowlers left, right and centre as he converted his maiden List A hundred into a double century, with five sixes in the final over of the innings. Auckland were 304/8 at the end of the 49th over with Jacobs batting at 172 runs off 131 deliveries.

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Against Zac Cumming, Jacobs smashed three consecutive sixes in the first three balls of the over. The fourth ball was dot, before the right handed smashed two more to bring up his hundred on the final ball of the innings. Short had hit 23 sixes in his 257 off 148 balls for Western Australia against Queensland in Sydney in 2018.

In the process, Jacobs became the fourth New Zealander to score a List A double hundred, after Jamie How (2012), Martin Guptill (2015) and Chad Bowes (2024). His 202 not out for Auckland is the third double hundred in the history of Ford Trophy.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in