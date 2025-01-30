Sachin Tendulkar will return to action once again as the Master Blaster is set to lead India against Sri Lanka in the opening encounter of the inaugural International Masters League (IML) 2025 on February 22. The IML 2025 will feature six teams – India, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. One of the most successful captains for his country, Kumar Sangakkara will lead Sri Lanka.

Besides Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara (West Indies), Shane Watson (Australia), Jacques Kallis (South Africa) and Eoin Morgan (England) are the other international stars to captain their respective sides in the tournament.

Also Read | Steve Smith reaches 10000th Test run on Sri Lanka soil, joins elite list

Three venues - Navi Mumbai, Rajkot and Raipur - have been chosen to host the IM 2025. Mavi Mumbai will host the first five games before the bandwagon shifts to Rajkot which will host the next six games. Raipur will host the remaining seven games including the knockouts.

IML 2025 tournament format The tournament will be played in round-robin format where every team will play one game against the other five teams. The top four teams after the round-robin stage will qualify for the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals will then play the final on March 16 in Raipur.

IML 2025 live streaming details Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the matches in IML 2025 while fans can watch the games on TV live on Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits. All the matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Calling the IML as a celebation of cricket's legacy Sachin Tendulkar said he can't wait to get back on th field. “I can’t wait to step back onto the field with my contemporaries in a league that will be intense and competitive, with all the teams playing hard, but fair,” said India skipper Sachin Tendulkar.

“The IML is a tribute to cricket’s timeless charm. It is a wonderful opportunity for former cricketers. It's a platform where they can relive old rivalries and reconnect with fans. I am excited to participate in this historic league alongside so many illustrious names,” said Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara.

International Masters League 2025 full schedule