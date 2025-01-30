International Masters League 2025: Sachin Tendulkar’s India face Kumar Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka in opener; check details

The IML 2025 will feature six teams – India, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Jan 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Advertisement
International Masters League 2025(X)

Sachin Tendulkar will return to action once again as the Master Blaster is set to lead India against Sri Lanka in the opening encounter of the inaugural International Masters League (IML) 2025 on February 22. The IML 2025 will feature six teams – India, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. One of the most successful captains for his country, Kumar Sangakkara will lead Sri Lanka.

Besides Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara (West Indies), Shane Watson (Australia), Jacques Kallis (South Africa) and Eoin Morgan (England) are the other international stars to captain their respective sides in the tournament.

Advertisement
Also Read | Steve Smith reaches 10000th Test run on Sri Lanka soil, joins elite list

Three venues - Navi Mumbai, Rajkot and Raipur - have been chosen to host the IM 2025. Mavi Mumbai will host the first five games before the bandwagon shifts to Rajkot which will host the next six games. Raipur will host the remaining seven games including the knockouts.

IML 2025 tournament format

The tournament will be played in round-robin format where every team will play one game against the other five teams. The top four teams after the round-robin stage will qualify for the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals will then play the final on March 16 in Raipur.

Advertisement

IML 2025 live streaming details

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the matches in IML 2025 while fans can watch the games on TV live on Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits. All the matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Calling the IML as a celebation of cricket's legacy Sachin Tendulkar said he can't wait to get back on th field. “I can’t wait to step back onto the field with my contemporaries in a league that will be intense and competitive, with all the teams playing hard, but fair,” said India skipper Sachin Tendulkar.

Advertisement
Also Read | Sachin recalls making ’request’ to BCCI chief on farewell Test for mother’s sake

“The IML is a tribute to cricket’s timeless charm. It is a wonderful opportunity for former cricketers. It's a platform where they can relive old rivalries and reconnect with fans. I am excited to participate in this historic league alongside so many illustrious names,” said Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara.

International Masters League 2025 full schedule

Match DayDateWeekdayTime (IST)VenueTeam 1Team 2
MD 122-02-2025Saturday19:30Navi MumbaiIndiaSri Lanka
MD 224-02-2025Monday19:30Navi MumbaiWest IndiesAustralia
MD 325-02-2025Tuesday19:30Navi MumbaiIndiaEngland
MD 426-02-2025Wednesday19:30Navi MumbaiSouth AfricaSri Lanka
MD 527-02-2025Thursday19:30Navi MumbaiWest IndiesEngland
MD 628-02-2025Friday19:30RajkotSri LankaAustralia
MD 701-03-2025Saturday19:30RajkotIndiaSouth Africa
MD 803-03-2025Monday19:30RajkotSouth AfricaEngland
MD 905-03-2025Wednesday19:30RajkotIndiaAustralia
MD 1006-03-2025Thursday19:30RajkotSri LankaWest Indies
MD 1107-03-2025Friday19:30RajkotAustraliaSouth Africa
MD 1208-03-2025Saturday19:30RaipurIndiaWest Indies
MD 1310-03-2025Monday19:30RaipurSri LankaEngland
MD 1411-03-2025Tuesday19:30RaipurWest IndiesSouth Africa
MD 1512-03-2025Wednesday19:30RaipurEnglandAustralia
MD 1613-03-2025Thursday19:30RaipurSemi Final 1TBD
MD 1714-03-2025Friday19:30RaipurSemi Final 2TBD
MD 1816-03-2025Sunday19:30RaipurFinalTBD
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsInternational Masters League 2025: Sachin Tendulkar’s India face Kumar Sangakkara’s Sri Lanka in opener; check details
First Published:30 Jan 2025, 04:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts