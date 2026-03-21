International Masters League 2026: Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle & Co reunite for 2nd season; check dates

The fans will get to witness their yesteryear idols once again as International Masters League (IML) returns for a second season after the success of the inaugural edition. The IML 2026 will commence from October 24 with the final scheduled on November 14, the organsiers announced on Saturday.
The matches of IML 2026 will be held at venues in Mumbai, Vadodara, and Visakhapatnam. The IML 2025 saw India Masters crowned the inaugural champions, with the league featuring a stellar line-up of cricketing legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Kumar Sangakkara.
Building on that momentum, Season 2 is set to once again unite the game’s most iconic names, bringing fans closer to the heroes who defined an era. The IML made a significant impact in its debut season, emerging as the second most-watched men’s T20 league in India, with a reach of 246 million across TV and OTT platforms.
League Commissioner and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reaffirmed the magic of cricket’s greatest icon coming together. “Season 1 of the IML reaffirmed that the magic of cricket’s greatest icons continues to resonate deeply with fans," Gavaskar said in a press statement.
"As we return for Season 2, the focus is on elevating that experience, with greater competition, more unforgettable moments, and the same enduring passion for the game. Fans can look forward to seeing their heroes back in action, and I am confident it will be another truly memorable edition of the tournament,” added Gavaskar.
IML 2026 will once again feature six franchise teams representing India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka, with matches staged at premier cricket venues in India. The details of the venues and the complete schedule will be announced in the coming months.
In the inaugural season, Australian Watson emerged as the top run-getter with 361 runs in six games, followed by West Indies' Lendl Simmons' 351 in same number of games. For India, Ambati Rayudu top scored with 188 runs. Among the bowlers, West Indies' Ashley Nurse and Australian Xavier Doherty finished on 10 wickets each.
Pawan Negi finished on top among the Indians with nine wickets. Notably, as many as five cricketers - Ben Dunk, Watson, Simmons, Kumar Sangakkara and Upul Tharanga - scored hundred in IML 2025, with Watson alone scoring three. Among the bowlers, only three players took five-wicket hauls - Doherty, Ravi Rampaul and Tim Bresnan.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.