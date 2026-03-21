International Masters League 2026: Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle & Co reunite for 2nd season; check dates

The fans will get to witness their yesteryear idols once again as International Masters League (IML) returns for a second season after the success of the inaugural edition. The IML 2026 will commence from October 24 with the final scheduled on November 14, the organsiers announced on Saturday.

The matches of IML 2026 will be held at venues in Mumbai, Vadodara, and Visakhapatnam. The IML 2025 saw India Masters crowned the inaugural champions, with the league featuring a stellar line-up of cricketing legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and Kumar Sangakkara.

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Building on that momentum, Season 2 is set to once again unite the game’s most iconic names, bringing fans closer to the heroes who defined an era. The IML made a significant impact in its debut season, emerging as the second most-watched men’s T20 league in India, with a reach of 246 million across TV and OTT platforms.

League Commissioner and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reaffirmed the magic of cricket’s greatest icon coming together. “Season 1 of the IML reaffirmed that the magic of cricket’s greatest icons continues to resonate deeply with fans," Gavaskar said in a press statement.

"As we return for Season 2, the focus is on elevating that experience, with greater competition, more unforgettable moments, and the same enduring passion for the game. Fans can look forward to seeing their heroes back in action, and I am confident it will be another truly memorable edition of the tournament,” added Gavaskar.

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Which teams will play in IML 2026? IML 2026 will once again feature six franchise teams representing India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka, with matches staged at premier cricket venues in India. The details of the venues and the complete schedule will be announced in the coming months.

In the inaugural season, Australian Watson emerged as the top run-getter with 361 runs in six games, followed by West Indies' Lendl Simmons' 351 in same number of games. For India, Ambati Rayudu top scored with 188 runs. Among the bowlers, West Indies' Ashley Nurse and Australian Xavier Doherty finished on 10 wickets each.

Pawan Negi finished on top among the Indians with nine wickets. Notably, as many as five cricketers - Ben Dunk, Watson, Simmons, Kumar Sangakkara and Upul Tharanga - scored hundred in IML 2025, with Watson alone scoring three. Among the bowlers, only three players took five-wicket hauls - Doherty, Ravi Rampaul and Tim Bresnan.

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