‘Internet is vile’: Sanjana Ganesan lashes out at trolls after Angad Bumrah’s pictures go viral

Sanjana Ganesan, cricketet presentor and wife of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, lashed out at social media trolls for mocking the couple's only child Angad. Notably, Sanjana was in the stands on Sunday along with Angad cheering for the Mumbai Indians during their clash against the Lucknow Super Giants.

The picture of Sanjana and Angad had gone viral on social media and is often the case, the internet turned into a vile place while reacting to the pictures of the young kid.

Taking strong objection to the trolling, Ganesan shared an Instagram story writing, “Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment.Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else.”

“We have no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news, with unnecessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage.” Ganesan added