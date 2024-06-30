Internet melts as Rohit Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory
Social media users reacted warmly to Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's emotional moment after India's World Cup win. Rohit kissed Hardik on the cheek, leading to an emotional hug with the tricolour around them.
Hardik Pandya was giving an interview after India became world champions after 13 years. Captain Rohit Sharma interrupted and kissed his deputy on the cheek. Hardik blushed as they hugged each other with the tricolour around them.