Social media users reacted warmly to Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's emotional moment after India's World Cup win. Rohit kissed Hardik on the cheek, leading to an emotional hug with the tricolour around them.

Hardik Pandya was giving an interview after India became world champions after 13 years. Captain Rohit Sharma interrupted and kissed his deputy on the cheek. Hardik blushed as they hugged each other with the tricolour around them.

It became one of the best post-match moments for India. The moment became especially special as Rohit-Hardik had a difficult time during the IPL 2024. Mumbai Indians (MI) management took away Rohit Sharma's captaincy and handed it over to Pandya, which did not go well with fans.

Hardik was booed on multiple occasions while his decisions as the MI captain were questioned. Mumbai failed to perform as a team and finished last in the tournament. There were speculations of an ego clash between the two Indian players.

The Mumbai team was reportedly divided into separate “camps", some defending Hardik while others supporting Rohit.

The “kiss" will go down in history books as one of the legendary moments in Indian cricket. Rohit was also seen lifting Hardik after the victory as both looked emotional. Hardik could not control his tears.

Pandya did address the "last six months" during the interview before Rohit interrupted it. "Things have been unfair. Didn't say anything for six months," the vice-captain of India's World Cup-winning team said.

Netizens react to the ‘kiss’ Internet melted with emotions as social media users reacted warmly to the moment between Rohit and Hardik.

“The best thing about time is that it changes!! Take a Bow, Hardik Pandya," posted one user. Another called it a “moment we will never forget".

"These are the moments we actually live for to see!" posted one user. "Rohit Sharma couldn't control his emotions & went on to kiss Hardik Pandya. The greatest Indian captain ever," posted another.

“Kiss to remember, that's bro code, when you delivers at crucial time," wrote one user while another wrote, “Rohit Sharma kissed Hardik Pandya after the win. Two backbones of team India!"

