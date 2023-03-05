Investing lessons from the WPL

Now, let’s consider the Vastrakars. The auction amount is a large amount. In case the family is not ready to take on much risk, the whole amount can be invested in an FD and every month, the interest earned can be used to do an SIP (systematic investment plan) on an index mutual fund. This way, their initial investment (in the FD) is protected. At the same time, they get some exposure to an asset where their chances of earning a higher return are better over the long-term (through the SIP). So, return of capital and return on capital are both taken care of.