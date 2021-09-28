51-year-old former Pakistan cricket player and skipper Inzamam ul-Haq had suffered a heart attack . Medical tests were conducted on Inzamam after he complained about chest pain over the last three days and the initial test had cleared him but later it was revealed that he had suffered from a heart attack.

The former cricketer suffered a heart attack and underwent successful angioplasty yesterday and is reported to be stable but under observation.

He was then rushed for surgery. As per his agent, Inzamam was stable but under observation.

A family member said that Inzamam felt uneasy and complained of having difficulty in breathing on Monday.

He was taken to a private hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor attack. Doctors advised him to undergo an emergency angioplasty and well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure.

"Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from hospital. He is okay now," one family member said.

Inzamam is Pakistan 's highest run-getter in ODIs with 11701 runs in 375 matches, and the country's third-highest in Tests with 8829 runs in 119 matches. He was also among the country's most successful captains.

Inzamam had retired from the International game in 2007 and has since held several positions in Pakistan, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019. He has also worked as head coach of Afghanistan.

