‘If it was a Pakistani bowler, there could have been controversy,’ Inzamam-ul-Haq said while accusing India of ball tampering in the Australia match at the T20 World Cup 2024.

India’s unbeaten run at the T20 World Cup 2024 continues as the Men in Blue are all set to face England in the second semifinal. Meanwhile, Inzamam-ul-Haq has accused India of ball tampering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former Pakistan captain claims that something was done to the ball on June 24 when India faced Australia. India's left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh managed to produce the “reverse swing" during Australia's batting due to that advantage, he claimed.

"You must understand that Arshdeep Singh managed to do the reverse swing in the 15th over. Is it too early for a new ball? It means the ball was ready for reverse swing by the 11th or 12th over. Umpires should keep their eyes open," said Inzamam apparently hinting at India doing “something wrong" with the ball. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inzamam commented on the 'World Cup Hungama' Show on Pakistan's 24 News channel. He was accompanied by another former Pakistan skipper, Saleem Malik. Malik echoed Inzamam’s statement and said, “Umpires always have their eyes closed for some teams. India are one of those."

Inzamam continued, “If it was a Pakistani bowler, there could have been controversy."

The legendary batter, however, praised India in another video, saying that Rohit Sharma’s boys “outclassed Australia". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian cricket fans react Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans have reacted to the apparent ball-tampering allegations.

“Didn't expect this statement from inzamam ul haq... Indian players have always given him respect and love.. I used to think he is one of the few sensible and honest person in pak cricket but this statement has proven that u can never trust these people," wrote one cricket fan.

“Whenever Indian bowlers bowl good then Pakistani always questions integrity of Indian bowlers and portrays that only Pakistani bowlers are genuine. Pakistani always feels jealous but they don’t want to show it, they talk like this. Even in 2023 World Cup also they were unable to digest the fact that India is playing good and Indian bowlers are so good. They were saying that the bowl of Indian bowlers had the chip in it. Their immense hate for India and Indians always comes out anyhow. I seriously pity them," wrote another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Shame on you Inzi..just because your cricketers could reverse swing the ball only by tampering it...that doesn't mean everybody does the same....try to respect other cricketers skills…" came from another fan.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!