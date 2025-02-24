Inzamam-ul-Haq asks for performance review after India vs Pakistan cricket match, gets trolled by social media users

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed dismay at defending champions Pakistan following its dismal performance against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In a social media video, he said he was "disappointed with the team and selection committee”.

“Review the players' performances once again. This is not the first tournament where we’ve performed like this. I’m not referring to the cricket series. I’m talking about (ICC) events such as Asia Cup, World Cup and T20 World Cup,” he says in the video.

Advertisement

“Hum kahin stand hi nahi kar rahe. Shuru me hi baahar ho jaate hain. Jahan thoda sa pressure padta hai, bilkul khatam ho jaate hain (We are not even standing anywhere. We get knocked out right at the start. The moment there’s a little pressure, we completely collapse),” Pakistan’s highest run-scorer ever in ODI cricket says in the video.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten century as India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets on February 23 in Dubai. Pakistan was bundled out for 241 in the 50th over.

Inzamam’s comment comes after his nephew, Imam-ul-Haq replaced the injured Fakhar Zaman. Many believed Imam did not have a future in ODI cricket, but he made a comeback to the national team in the ICC Champions Trophy in the India match. The opening batter scored 10 off 26 balls before getting run out to Axar Patel.

Social media reactions “Imam your nephew is also in this squad yes now it is necessary to change the whole team management and players,” wrote one social media user.

“First, throw Imam-ul-Haq out of the team. He is playing because of your name, before speaking about others,” wrote another.

Advertisement

Also Read | Virat Kohli pours in love from across the border, PAK fans cheer for his century

“Rehn do bhaji tuc v.. aaho.. tuc kinne k world cup de match jitte india toh??? (Let it be, brother, you too… Yes… How many World Cup matches have you won against India???),” came from another.