Inzamam-ul-Haq insults Sunil Gavaskar, ex-PAK captain says ‘should control his tongue’ after IND legend’s B team remark

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq minced no words for Sunil Gavaskar and urged him to mind his tongue after the Indian legend criticised the Men in Green for their below par show in the recently-concluded Champions Trophy 2025.

Being the hosts of the tournament, Pakistan took the exit route from the group stages of the Champions Trophy 2025 without a single win. They lost against New Zealand and India while their game against Bangladesh was washed out without a single ball being bowled.

Sunil Gavaskar's comments came after India defeated Pakistan in the Group A fixture on February 23 in Dubai. The 65-year-old highlighted the difference between the two countries in cricket with the Men in Blue dominating Pakistan in recent times.

Reacting to Sunil Gavaskar's comments, Inzamam-ul-Haq called the Indian a respectful person but condemned the former's comments on the Pakistan cricket team. “India won the match, they played well but Mr. Gavaskar should also take a look at stats. He once fled Sharjah to escape from playing against Pakistan,” Inzamam-ul-Haq told a Pakistani news channel.

“He is older than us; he is our senior. We greatly respect him, but you should not speak about a country like that. Sure, you have the right to praise your team as much as you want, but commenting like this on other teams is in bad taste,” added the right-hander.

“Tell him to look at stats, and he'll know where Pakistan is. I am deeply hurt that he gave such a statement. He was a great, respectful cricketer, but by making such comments, he is only demeaning his legacy. He should control his tongue,” Inzamam-ul-Haq further said.

What did Sunil Gavaskar say? After Pakistan's surrender to India last month in Dubai, Sunil Gavaskar had stated that the Mohammad Rizwan's side can't even stand in front of India's B team.

