Amid a bizarre ball-tampering allegation, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq hit back at Rohit Sharma after the latter urged Inzamam to 'use his brain'.

The following turn of events arrived after Inzaman felt the ball reverse-swinging in the 15th over by Arshdeep Singh against Australia during the Super 8 match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

After the match, India won by 24 runs, Inzaman claimed 'serious work was done on the ball'. But the Indian skipper retorted and explained the nuances of reverse-swinging in the sun.

However, the debate gained momentum and Inzamam noted that what he was pointing was the need to ask the umpires to be a little aware of what was happening around them. The former Pakistan skipper also urged the Indian captain not to teach the teacher.

"We shall definitely use our brains but the first thing is that he (Rohit) admitted that it's happening. So it means what we observed is correct. Secondly, Rohit does not need to tell us how reverse swing works, under how much sun, on what pitch; you don't teach something to someone who actually taught it to the world. Tell him it's not right to say these things," Pakistan's 24 News HD quoted Inzamam as saying. It was the same show where Inzaman had first made those claims.

"I had only given suggestions to the umpires, that keep your eyes open since the ball was moving around in the 15th over, and I still maintain my stance. I would again say to them 'Keep your eyes open'. What's happening? If the umpires too use their brain, it will be better for everyone involved," Inzamam added.

Notably, not only Inzaman, even another former Pakistan cricketer Salim Malik, his fellow panelist, also supported him claiming of certain wrong-doings during his time as a cricketer.

However, former Indian opener and legendary batter Virender Sehwag opined there there was no need for the reporter to escalate the matter and create controversy. Though, Sehwag mentioned he would have refrained from making the comment if were in Rohit's shoes.

Meanwhile, India have reached the finals of T20 World Cup 2024 and will play with South Africa on 29 June for the trophy at Barbados.

