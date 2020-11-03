IPL 13: SRH thrash MI by 10 wickets to seal playoff spot

Sent to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start as the side lost its skipper Rohit Sharma (4) in the third over of the innings. Sandeep provided the first breakthrough to SRH. Quinton de Kock played a quickfire cameo of 25 runs off just 13 balls but his innings was cut short by Sandeep in the fifth over as he clean bowled the left-handed batsman, reducing Mumbai to 39/2.