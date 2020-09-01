New Delhi: All 13 members of Chennai Super Kings' contingent have tested negative for Covid-19, CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan told PTI on Tuesday.

Among the 13 members who tested positive for Covid-19 last week in Dubai, there were two players and others were support and coaching staff.

The news about all 13 members testing negative for Covied-19 should come as a welcome relief for the IPL team that saw its ace batsman Suresh Raina leave the tournament for this year owing to personal reasons.

India seamer Deepak Chahar and India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were among the 13 who tested positive for COVID-19 and are in a 14-day quarantine.

"Yes, all 13 members have tested negative for COVID-19. They will have to undergo another test on Thursday, September 3. We are likely to start training on Friday, September 4," Viswanathan said from Dubai where the team is based right now.

"Deepak and Ruturaj will complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests as per protocol," he added.

The IPL starts on 19 September in UAE.

