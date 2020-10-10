IPL 2020: All-round bowling performance guide RCB to 37-run win over CSK

Sam Curran failed to leaved his mark on the scoreboard and departed on a golden duck off Morris. In the 18th over, Rayudu was bowled out by Isuru Udana after playing a knock of 42 runs. Morris put halt to CSK's hope of winning the game as he scalped Dwayne Bravo (7) and Ravindra Jadeja (7) in the penultimate over of the match.