Home >Sports >Cricket News >IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan
Kolkata Knight Riders player Eoin Morgan plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan

1 min read . 02:18 PM IST Livemint , Edited By Tamal Nandi

  • Kolkata Knight Riders is currently placed at fourth position in the league table behind Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Dinesh Karthik was appointed KKR's skipper in 2018 after Gautam Gambhir left the franchise

Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) has decided to handover the role of captaincy to England's 2019 World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan in the ongoing Indian Premiere League(IPL).

In a statement issued by the team mangement, it said," Dinesh Karthik has informed the KKR management that with a view to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team’s cause, he wishes to handover the team's captaincy to Eoin Morgan.

Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR said “we are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this. While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes. We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice captain, is willing to lead the side going forward. DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner"

On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward.

Dinesh Karthik was appointed KKR's skipper in 2018 after Gautam Gambhir left the franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders is currently placed at fourth position in the league table behind Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KKR has played a total ofseven matches and has won four matches.KKR will next face Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi today.

