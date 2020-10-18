IPL 2020: Lockie Ferguson locks it for Kolkata Knight Riders in Super Over

His five wickets in the game got KKR the much-needed two points to take their tally to 10 while Sunrisers stay put on 6 points and are in serious danger of missing the play-offs. Earlier, Ex-captain Dinesh Karthik's carefree approach was well complemented by skipper Eoin Morgan's grace as Kolkata Knight Riders managed a par 163 for five after being put into bat.