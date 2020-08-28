Subscribe
Home >Sports >Cricket News >IPL 2020: One bowler, staff members of Chennai Super Kings test positive for Covid-19
The BCCI has told the teams to leave for UAE not before August 20 though some of the teams, including CSK, wanted to leave early

IPL 2020: One bowler, staff members of Chennai Super Kings test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 05:56 PM IST PTI

  • A league source reveals that all COVID-19 positive results came during day 1, 3 and 6 of testing after the contingent's landing in Dubai
  • The development has forced CSK to extend the quarantine period for the touring party till September 1

New Delhi: A current India limited-overs cricketer is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai ahead of the IPL.

A league source revealed that all COVID-19 positive results came during day 1, 3 and 6 of testing after the contingent's landing in Dubai. The IPL is due to begin on September 19.

"Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19," a senior IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management and his wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also COVID-19 positive," he added.

The development has forced CSK to extend the quarantine period for the touring party till September 1.

According to the BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), all those who test positive are mandated to go through an additional seven-day quarantine.

They can enter the bio-secure bubble only after returning negative in tests to be conducted after the extended isolation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

