IPL 2020: Players, officials and families to wear contact tracing badges

"After coming in, we had a webinar wherein a team from BCCI helped all the franchises once again go through the dos and don'ts. We already had the SOP given by the board, but they asked us if we had any further queries post landing and some of the doubts we had even after going through the SOP were cleared in that webinar. The diktat is very clear and all the BCCI wants the teams to do is focus on the cricket while the professional team of the BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board takes care of the COVID situation," the official highlighted.