IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

Chris Morris of RCB celebrates a dismissal during match 31 of IPL 2020 at Sharjah Circket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.
1 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2020, 07:32 PM IST PTI

  • AB de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls after skipper Virat Kohli scored 32-ball 43 as RCB chased down the target, scoring 179 for three in 19.4 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.

AB de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls after skipper Virat Kohli scored 32-ball 43 as RCB chased down the target, scoring 179 for three in 19.4 overs.

Opting to bat, skipper Steve Smith top-scored with a 36-ball 57, while Robin Uthappa smashed a 22-ball 41 at the top as RR posted 177 for six in 20 overs.

Chris Morris (4/26) was the peak of the bowlers, capturing four wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) claimed two for RCB.

Brief Score:

Rajasthan Royals: 177 for six in 20 overs (Steve Smith 57; Chris Morris 4/26, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 179 for three in 19.4 overs (AB de Villiers 55 not out, Virat Kohli 43; Karthik Tyagi 1/32).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

