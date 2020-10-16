Home >Sports >Cricket News >IPL 2020 Saturday’s Match: RR versus RCB
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during match 9 of season 13 of the IPL between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah on Sunday. (IPL Twitter/ANI Photo)
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during match 9 of season 13 of the IPL between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah on Sunday. (IPL Twitter/ANI Photo)

IPL 2020 Saturday’s Match: RR versus RCB

1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2020, 03:54 PM IST Ayaz Memon

  • Going by the points table RR, second from bottom, suffer in comparison. But if the error-prone top order delivers to potential, it could get tough for RCB who slipped badly against Punjab.

In the earlier encounter RCB beat RR comfortably by 8 wickets. What’s changed since to make this return match different? Going by the points table RR, second from bottom, suffer in comparison. But if the error-prone top order delivers to potential, it could get tough for RCB who slipped badly against Punjab. Holding back de Villiers was a major tactical blunder that boomeranged. Both teams have lost their previous games, but RCB have more to lose tonight in their quest for a place in the play-offs.

Watch Out For:

Ben Stokes, Virat Kohli

CSK versus DC

Apart from the contrasting average of the two teams (CSK is politely referred to as Dad’s Army!), their progress in the tournament has taken vastly different trajectories too. While CSK have had staccato success, DC have coasted through in most matches, barring the odd blip. However, in their last match, Dhoni’s team scored an emphatic win, while injury-hit DC – still missing Pant – have given a hint of vulnerability even while beating RR. But to exploit this, CSK will have to be in top form, especially in the bowling.

Watch Out For:

Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Kolkata Knight Riders player Eoin Morgan plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. (PTI)

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan

1 min read . 02:18 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout