IPL 2020 Saturday’s Match: RR versus RCB

In the earlier encounter RCB beat RR comfortably by 8 wickets. What’s changed since to make this return match different? Going by the points table RR, second from bottom, suffer in comparison. But if the error-prone top order delivers to potential, it could get tough for RCB who slipped badly against Punjab. Holding back de Villiers was a major tactical blunder that boomeranged. Both teams have lost their previous games, but RCB have more to lose tonight in their quest for a place in the play-offs.

Watch Out For:

Ben Stokes, Virat Kohli

CSK versus DC

Apart from the contrasting average of the two teams (CSK is politely referred to as Dad’s Army!), their progress in the tournament has taken vastly different trajectories too. While CSK have had staccato success, DC have coasted through in most matches, barring the odd blip. However, in their last match, Dhoni’s team scored an emphatic win, while injury-hit DC – still missing Pant – have given a hint of vulnerability even while beating RR. But to exploit this, CSK will have to be in top form, especially in the bowling.

Watch Out For:

Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.