Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Sports >Cricket News >IPL 2020 Saturday’s Match: RR versus RCB
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during match 9 of season 13 of the IPL between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah on Sunday. (IPL Twitter/ANI Photo)

IPL 2020 Saturday’s Match: RR versus RCB

1 min read . 03:54 PM IST Ayaz Memon

  • Going by the points table RR, second from bottom, suffer in comparison. But if the error-prone top order delivers to potential, it could get tough for RCB who slipped badly against Punjab.

In the earlier encounter RCB beat RR comfortably by 8 wickets. What’s changed since to make this return match different? Going by the points table RR, second from bottom, suffer in comparison. But if the error-prone top order delivers to potential, it could get tough for RCB who slipped badly against Punjab. Holding back de Villiers was a major tactical blunder that boomeranged. Both teams have lost their previous games, but RCB have more to lose tonight in their quest for a place in the play-offs.

In the earlier encounter RCB beat RR comfortably by 8 wickets. What’s changed since to make this return match different? Going by the points table RR, second from bottom, suffer in comparison. But if the error-prone top order delivers to potential, it could get tough for RCB who slipped badly against Punjab. Holding back de Villiers was a major tactical blunder that boomeranged. Both teams have lost their previous games, but RCB have more to lose tonight in their quest for a place in the play-offs.

Watch Out For:

Watch Out For:

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Ben Stokes, Virat Kohli

CSK versus DC

Apart from the contrasting average of the two teams (CSK is politely referred to as Dad’s Army!), their progress in the tournament has taken vastly different trajectories too. While CSK have had staccato success, DC have coasted through in most matches, barring the odd blip. However, in their last match, Dhoni’s team scored an emphatic win, while injury-hit DC – still missing Pant – have given a hint of vulnerability even while beating RR. But to exploit this, CSK will have to be in top form, especially in the bowling.

Watch Out For:

Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.