IPL 2020 Saturday’s Match: RR versus RCB

Apart from the contrasting average of the two teams (CSK is politely referred to as Dad’s Army!), their progress in the tournament has taken vastly different trajectories too. While CSK have had staccato success, DC have coasted through in most matches, barring the odd blip. However, in their last match, Dhoni’s team scored an emphatic win, while injury-hit DC – still missing Pant – have given a hint of vulnerability even while beating RR. But to exploit this, CSK will have to be in top form, especially in the bowling.