IPL 2020 full schedule: MI to take on CSK in opening match at Abu Dhabi

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. There will be ten double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST and 6:00PM UAE time. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.