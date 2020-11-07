IPL 2020 Sunday’s Match: SRH v DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) massive surge in the last fortnight—with five consecutive victories, including against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator—would have rattled Delhi Capitals (DC). For the major part of the league stage, DC looked the next best team after the Mumbai Indians. Then they hit a trough losing five of their last six matches, the only positive blip being the victory over RCB which brought them to No.2 on the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) massive surge in the last fortnight—with five consecutive victories, including against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator—would have rattled Delhi Capitals (DC). For the major part of the league stage, DC looked the next best team after the Mumbai Indians. Then they hit a trough losing five of their last six matches, the only positive blip being the victory over RCB which brought them to No.2 on the points table.

SRH's strident march into tonight's qualifier has been in stark contrast to DC's stuttering progress. Even leaving out senior pro Johny Bairstow hasn't dented their prospects a whit. Aggressive captaincy by David Warner, good batting by the top order, what with Williamson and Pandey also getting runs, and top class bowling by Sandeep, Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem and T. Natarajan has made SRH sizzle.

On paper DC have abundant talent. But in the last few games, the performances have been erratic, enhancing the pressure on batsmen and bowlers. The top order has suddenly become flaky, and the bowling does not appear to quite have the potency it did in the first few weeks of the tournament

Only a swift and smart recovery of form and confidence of players like Prithvi Shaw, Rahane, Pant, Iyer and Rabada can help DC against the marauding Sunrisers.

Watch Out For: R. Ashwin, Jason Holder.