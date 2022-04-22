This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IPL’s viewership and reach are on the decline in its week 2, according to the Broadcasters Audience Research Council (BARC) data.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The fandom around the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament has taken a hit this year with TV viewership falling sharply. Businessman Harsh Goenka pointed out there are 5 reasons for the sharp drop in TV ratings, including poor performances by popular teams Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The fandom around the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament has taken a hit this year with TV viewership falling sharply. Businessman Harsh Goenka pointed out there are 5 reasons for the sharp drop in TV ratings, including poor performances by popular teams Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
Listing out the 5 reasons, RPG chairman said, crowd favourites MI and CSK playing poor; heroes like Virat, Dhoni, Rohit not performing their best; more matches causing fatigue; then, all matches being played in the Mumbai region is causing poor fan engagement; also, after 2 years of watching TV, people prefer to go out.
Listing out the 5 reasons, RPG chairman said, crowd favourites MI and CSK playing poor; heroes like Virat, Dhoni, Rohit not performing their best; more matches causing fatigue; then, all matches being played in the Mumbai region is causing poor fan engagement; also, after 2 years of watching TV, people prefer to go out.
Adding to it, Pritish Nandy said, The product is slowly tiring. It needs serious redesigning. People are not tired of cricket; they’re tired of the IPL in its present format. The enthusiasm has been steadily flagging. No one bothered as they thought the end of lockdowns will automatically revive the IPL.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IPL’s viewership and reach are on the decline in its week 2, according to the Broadcasters Audience Research Council (BARC) data. The BARC data suggests that there has been a drop of 12-17 per cent in week 2 as compared to week 1 across age groups. The reach of IPL is down 14 per cent.
“Fewer people watching IPL is the result of poor scheduling of matches. However, the 14% drop in the number of viewers will not impact monetization of IPL media rights for the next five years," a person closely linked with IPL, Mint had reported earlier.
“This is a scheduling issue. The opening match was between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). For television, teams such as CSK, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Mumbai Indians (MI) have the maximum viewership," he said.