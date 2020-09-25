Subscribe
Home >Sports >Cricket News >IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's RCB fined 12 lakh for slow over-rate
Abu Dhabi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli attempts to catch the ball during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab,

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli's RCB fined 12 lakh for slow over-rate

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST PTI

RCB were thrashed by 97 runs in the match on Thursday night.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab here.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab here.

RCB were thrashed by 97 runs in the match on Thursday night.

RCB were thrashed by 97 runs in the match on Thursday night.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined 12 lakh," the IPL said in a release.

The Indian batting mainstay had a forgettable outing at the Dubai International Stadium.

While he dropped two catches of centurion KL Rahul, which proved to be costly, Kohli also could not contribute anything substantial with the willow.

On the other hand, his KXIP counterpart Rahul shattered a few record on the way to a 69-ball 132 -- the highest scored by an Indian in an IPL game.

Kohli dropped Rahul twice -- once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89.

The lapses helped KXIP score an imposing 206 for 3, with Rahul doing the bulk of scoring.

