IPL 2021 auction: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player

CHENNAI : All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was on Thursday bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened the bidding for Gowtham at his base price of ₹20 lakh but was eventually picked by CSK for ₹9.25 cr. Star wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹20 lakh.

Lukman Meriwala went to Delhi Capitals for ₹20 Lakh. The Baroda pacer had scalped 15 wickets from eight matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January. Chetan Sakariya was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.2 crore. He had his base price as ₹20 lakh.

View Full Image IPL 2021 auction

Also, Uncapped player Shahrukh Khan was bagged by Punjab Kings. Shahrukh had his base price of ₹20 lakh but he went to Punjab Kings for ₹5.25 crore. Delhi Capitals, RCB, and Punjab Kings all made the bids for him, but in the end, the winning bid was made by Punjab Kings.

Shahrukh was in remarkable form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and he made a major hand in Tamil Nadu winning the title for the second time.

Rajat Patidar was sold to RCB for ₹20 lakh while India spinner Piyush Chawla was picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹2.4 cr. Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman was sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹1 crore while New Zealand pacer Adam Milne and Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile were picked up by Mumbai Indians for ₹3.2 crore and ₹5 crore respectively.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹1 crore and Sheldon Cottrell, Alex Carey, Sam Billings, and Kusal Perera all went unsold.

Meanwhile, South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive player at an IPL auction after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹16.25 crore.

Morris entered with a base price of ₹75 lakh. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) both showed interest before Rajasthan Royals made a belated entry after RCB pulled out at ₹10 crore.

Bidding continued between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and the South African all-rounder was finally sold to the Royals. The fee smashed the record ₹16 crore paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube was also picked by Rajasthan Royals for ₹4.4 crore during the auction while England batsman Dawid Malan was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹1.5 crore.

Also, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while England's all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹7 crore.

Karun Nair who had his base price as ₹50 lakh did not find any takers and he went unsold quite early in the auction. England batters Alex Hales and Jason Roy who had their base price as ₹1.5 crore and ₹2 crore respectively also did not find any takers and he also went unsold.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via