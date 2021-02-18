OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Cricket News >IPL 2021 Auction: List of IPL Players sold so far
VIVO IPL Player Auction 2021 Briefing, in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
VIVO IPL Player Auction 2021 Briefing, in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

IPL 2021 Auction: List of IPL Players sold so far

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 07:51 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are part of the mini-auction

Indian Premier League (IPL) "mini-auction" has 291 players that have been listed for the sale and purchase process. A few players received surprisingly high earnings. South African cricketer Chris Morris managed to not only top the list in 2021, but he also set a new record with a bid of 16.25 crore. Rajasthan Royals roped in Chris Morris after an intense bidding session.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are part of the mini-auction.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Here's a list of players auctioned in the first round:

List of Players auctioned so far at Vivo IPL 2021
View Full Image
List of Players auctioned so far at Vivo IPL 2021

New Zealand player Kyle Jamieson earned a bid of 15 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL auction. He started with a base price of 75 lakh. Moises Henriques has been sold to Punjab Kings for a bid of 4.20 crore.

English cricketer Tom Curran has been purchased by Delhi Capitals for a price of 5.25 crore.

The top 5 buys at Vivo IPL 2021, so far.
View Full Image
The top 5 buys at Vivo IPL 2021, so far.
TRENDING STORIESSee All

Australian right-arm pacer, Jhye Richardson got into Punjab Kings for a price of 14 crore. Harbhajan Singh, who had a base price of 2 crore has gone unsold. Piyush Chawla heads to Mumbai Indians for a price of 2.40 Cr.

Australian cricketer Riley Meredith has been sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping 8 crore. K Gowtham who was introduced with a base price of 20 lakh was sold for 9.25 cr to Chennai Super Kings.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout