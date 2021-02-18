Subscribe
Home >Sports >Cricket News >IPL 2021 Auction: List of IPL Players sold so far
VIVO IPL Player Auction 2021 Briefing, in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

IPL 2021 Auction: List of IPL Players sold so far

1 min read . 07:51 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are part of the mini-auction

Indian Premier League (IPL) "mini-auction" has 291 players that have been listed for the sale and purchase process. A few players received surprisingly high earnings. South African cricketer Chris Morris managed to not only top the list in 2021, but he also set a new record with a bid of 16.25 crore. Rajasthan Royals roped in Chris Morris after an intense bidding session.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are part of the mini-auction.

Here's a list of players auctioned in the first round:

List of Players auctioned so far at Vivo IPL 2021
New Zealand player Kyle Jamieson earned a bid of 15 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL auction. He started with a base price of 75 lakh. Moises Henriques has been sold to Punjab Kings for a bid of 4.20 crore.

English cricketer Tom Curran has been purchased by Delhi Capitals for a price of 5.25 crore.

The top 5 buys at Vivo IPL 2021, so far.
Australian right-arm pacer, Jhye Richardson got into Punjab Kings for a price of 14 crore. Harbhajan Singh, who had a base price of 2 crore has gone unsold. Piyush Chawla heads to Mumbai Indians for a price of 2.40 Cr.

Australian cricketer Riley Meredith has been sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping 8 crore. K Gowtham who was introduced with a base price of 20 lakh was sold for 9.25 cr to Chennai Super Kings.

