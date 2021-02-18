IPL 2021 Auction: List of IPL Players sold so far

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are part of the mini-auction



Indian Premier League (IPL) "mini-auction" has 291 players that have been listed for the sale and purchase process. A few players received surprisingly high earnings. South African cricketer Chris Morris managed to not only top the list in 2021, but he also set a new record with a bid of ₹16.25 crore. Rajasthan Royals roped in Chris Morris after an intense bidding session.

Here's a list of players auctioned in the first round:

List of Players auctioned so far at Vivo IPL 2021

New Zealand player Kyle Jamieson earned a bid of ₹15 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL auction. He started with a base price of ₹75 lakh. Moises Henriques has been sold to Punjab Kings for a bid of ₹4.20 crore.

English cricketer Tom Curran has been purchased by Delhi Capitals for a price of ₹5.25 crore.

Australian right-arm pacer, Jhye Richardson got into Punjab Kings for a price of ₹14 crore. Harbhajan Singh, who had a base price of ₹2 crore has gone unsold. Piyush Chawla heads to Mumbai Indians for a price of ₹2.40 Cr.

Australian cricketer Riley Meredith has been sold to Punjab Kings for a whopping ₹8 crore. K Gowtham who was introduced with a base price of ₹20 lakh was sold for ₹9.25 cr to Chennai Super Kings.