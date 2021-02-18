IPL 2021 Auction LIVE updates: Punjab Kings bid 14 cr for Jhye Richardson

IPL "mini-auction" is underway and 291 players will be listed this year. The cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be a part of the mini-auction. England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment.

Australian right-arm pacer, Jhye Richardson gets into Punjab Kings for a price of ₹14 crore. Harbhajan Singh, who had a base price of ₹2 crore has gone unsold.

After an intense bidding war, Rajasthan Royals roped in Chris Morris for a whopping ₹16.25 cr, this has turned out to be the highest-ever bid. The player had a base price of ₹75 lakh.

Mumbai Indians win the bidding war to bring Adam Milne on board for ₹3.2 cr and Mustafizur Rahman is sold to Rajasthan Royals for an amount of ₹1 Cr.

English cricketer, Dawid Malan has managed to fetch a price of ₹1.5 crore in a bid by Punjab Kings while Alex Carey, Sam Billings and Kusal Perera go unsold.

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday was picked by Delhi Capitals in the ongoing mini-auction of the Indian Premier League.

Glenn Maxwell once again fetched a massive amount of ₹14.25 crore with a bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR made the opening bid for Maxwell but it eventually became a two-way bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB before the Virat Kohli-led team won him with a bid which came to USD 1.96 million.

Another all-rounder Moeen Ali from England, achieved a high price of ₹7 crore in a bid by Chennai Super Kings. Both Maxwell and Moeen had base prices of ₹2 crore.

Indian player Shivam Dube managed to fetch ₹4.4 crore in a bid by Rajasthan Royals.

Australian Steve Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.20 crore, only ₹20 lakh more than his base price.

Punjab Kings, who had paid ₹10.75 crore for Maxwell in the previous auction, had released the 32-year-old following the 2020 edition in which he made 108 runs in 13 games at 15.42.

In 82 IPL games, Maxwell has made 1505 runs at a modest average of 22.13.

In the first hour of the auction, the players who went unsold were Karun Nair, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav and Aaron Finch among others

