Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Cricket News >IPL 2021 Auction LIVE updates: Chris Morris breaks Yuvraj's record to become most expensive IPL purchase
South African bowler Christopher Morris during the first ODI match between England and South Africa at the Magaung Oval on in February 2016 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo: AFP

IPL 2021 Auction LIVE updates: Chris Morris breaks Yuvraj's record to become most expensive IPL purchase

2 min read . 05:10 PM IST Staff Writer

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday was picked by Delhi Capitals in the ongoing mini-auction of the Indian Premier League

IPL "mini-auction" is underway and 291 players will be listed this year. The cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be a part of the mini-auction. England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment.

IPL "mini-auction" is underway and 291 players will be listed this year. The cricketers have been shortlisted by the eight franchises. A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations will be a part of the mini-auction. England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment.

Australian right-arm pacer, Jhye Richardson gets into Punjab Kings for a price of 14 crore. Harbhajan Singh, who had a base price of 2 crore has gone unsold.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Australian right-arm pacer, Jhye Richardson gets into Punjab Kings for a price of 14 crore. Harbhajan Singh, who had a base price of 2 crore has gone unsold.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

After an intense bidding war, Rajasthan Royals roped in Chris Morris for a whopping 16.25 cr, this has turned out to be the highest-ever bid. The player had a base price of 75 lakh. With the purchase, Morris officially overtook Yuvraj Singh's IPL purchase reco

Mumbai Indians win the bidding war to bring Adam Milne on board for 3.2 cr and Mustafizur Rahman is sold to Rajasthan Royals for an amount of 1 Cr.

English cricketer, Dawid Malan has managed to fetch a price of 1.5 crore in a bid by Punjab Kings while Alex Carey, Sam Billings and Kusal Perera go unsold.

Australia batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday was picked by Delhi Capitals in the ongoing mini-auction of the Indian Premier League.

Glenn Maxwell once again fetched a massive amount of 14.25 crore with a bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR made the opening bid for Maxwell but it eventually became a two-way bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB before the Virat Kohli-led team won him with a bid which came to USD 1.96 million.

Another all-rounder Moeen Ali from England, achieved a high price of 7 crore in a bid by Chennai Super Kings. Both Maxwell and Moeen had base prices of 2 crore.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Indian player Shivam Dube managed to fetch 4.4 crore in a bid by Rajasthan Royals.

Australian Steve Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for 2.20 crore, only 20 lakh more than his base price.

Punjab Kings, who had paid 10.75 crore for Maxwell in the previous auction, had released the 32-year-old following the 2020 edition in which he made 108 runs in 13 games at 15.42.

In 82 IPL games, Maxwell has made 1505 runs at a modest average of 22.13.

In the first hour of the auction, the players who went unsold were Karun Nair, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav and Aaron Finch among others

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.