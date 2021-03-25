Equitas Small Finance Bank on Thursday said that it has renewed its partnership with Chennai Super Kings for the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2021. It will be the ‘official retail banking partner for the team.

Under the agreement, the bank's logo will be positioned at the back of the helmet and cap of the players. It is also going to launch a new campaign titled “The Bank Behind Every Champion".

The new campaign will be aimed to communicate that, Equitas has been transforming lives of individuals through their lending and social responsibilities over time with the support and funds of people who are banking with them.

Through this association, the bank wants to bring forth some of the key benefits of banking with them which includes up to 7% interest on savings, contactless video KYC service, no maintenance charges on savings accounts, free online fund transfer, reward points on all debit card spends thereby transforming lives of customers with the aim to build stronger communities.

Murali Vaidyanathan, president & country head- Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited said, “Through this partnership, we will be able to deepen our association and extend our reach to a diverse segment of our population. The new campaign is in line with the philosophy of our brand, which will provide us an ideal platform to build a sustainable society and a responsible tomorrow."

Equitas Small Finance Bank has been previously associated with the three-time IPL champions from season 2018-2020.

Speaking about the association, Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan said "We have had a good association with Equitas over the years, including being champions in the first season of our partnership in 2018 and are thankful for their continued support."

