Indian Premier League's (IPL) team Mumbai Indians scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. This news comes days ahead of the inauguration of the new IPL season which is scheduled to begin from 9 April.

The team's official Twitter handle announced the news by stating that the 58-yr-old wicket keeping consultant has been tested positive but is not showing any symptoms yet. The team has confirmed that More has been isolated and the medical team will constantly keep a check on his health status. Mumbai Indians management has also claimed that all BCCI health guidelines are being followed.

The official statement says, "Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant Mr. Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19."

They further added, "Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols."

The side led by Rohit Sharma are camped in Chennai where they will open their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are captained by India skipper Virat Kohli.

Players and staff are staying in a restricted health environment for this year's IPL, which will be played across six venues in India, initially without spectators.

The nation is facing a second wave of Covid-19 cases with Maharashtra contributing the maximum number of people affected by the pandemic. Other states such as Punjab and Chhattisgarh have also reported a high number of dealths related to Covid-19. Delhi has also announced a night curfew on Tuesday to break the chain of spread.

