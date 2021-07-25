IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to face off against Chennai Super Kings on September 19

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the dates. "Yes, we are kicking off with the MI-CSK clash on September 19. Qualifier 1 and 2 will be played on October 10 and 13 while the Eliminator will be played on October 11. The full schedule of the remaining games will be handed to the teams soon," the source said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}