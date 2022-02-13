Avesh Khan created history in the history of the IPL when the uncapped Indore pacer was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹10 crore. Uncapped players Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia also came close to breaking the ₹10 crore barrier.

All-rounder Shahrukh Khan was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹9 crore in the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction while another all-rounder Rahul Tewatia was also acquired by Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹9 crore. For Tewatia, a bidding war took place between GT and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Other uncapped players Harpreet Brar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma and Dewald Brevis also earned big in IPL 2022 auction.

Uttar Pradesh pacer Shivam Mavi was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹7.25 crore. Rahul Tripathi, who plays for Maharashtra in domestic cricket, was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹8.50 crore.

All-rounder Harpreet Brar was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹3.8 crore. On the other hand, all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹2.4 crore.

South African Dewald Brevis was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹3 crore.

Other uncapped players who attracted big sums include:

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya is acquired by DC for ₹4.2 crore

Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Delhi Capitals for ₹1.1 crore

N Tilak Varma -Mumbai Indians for ₹1.70 crore

KS Bharat - Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore

Kartik Tyagi - Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹4 crore

Anuj Rawat - Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹3.4 crore

R Sai Kishore - Gujarat Titans - ₹3 crore.

Raj Angad Bawa is acquired by Punjab for Rs2 crore

Rajvardhan Hangargekar is sold to CSK for ₹1.50 crore

Yash Dayal is acquired by Gujarat Titans for ₹3.20 crore

In this year's IPL auction, 600 players had registered to fill 217 places. IPL 2022 , which starts next month, will be a 10-team affair with the inclusion of the Titans and Lucknow Super Giants franchises. The final will be played in May.

